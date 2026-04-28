Dynasty Baseball Inc

Hosted by

Dynasty Baseball Inc

About this raffle

Dynasty 12u Cooperstown raffle

Yeti Booze Cooler
$10

THIS AWESOME PRIZE INCLUDES::

Yeti Hopper M15- Cooler bag

Gran Malo Tequila

Tito's Vodka

Sauvignon Blanc

Fireball Blazin Apple

1800 Blanco Tequila

Skrewball

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Sangria

Jack Daniels Whiskey

Malibu Rum

Italian organic Gin

Margarita mix

Bloody Mary mix

30oz Stanley

Whiskey Glasses

$120 in Lotto Scratchers!


MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE

Cane's & Car Wash
$5

Prize Includes:


**3 month Soapy joe's Carwash membership


**Raising Cane's Gift Basket:

Cane's Cooler bag

Stuffed animal

T Shirt

Chapstick

Canes Coozie

Notepad & pens

KeyChain

(3) lemonade cards

(2) Box Combo cards

Wine & Dine
$5

Prize includes:

$75 Black Angus gift card

(2) premium wine tastings at Lorimar Vineyards & Winery

$50 Petal & leaf/Conroy Gift Cards

SkateWorld Party
$5

Prize Includes:

Skating & Rental up to 14 guests

Reserved Party Area

Free Skating coupon for guest of honor

(2) 12 free donut cards for Main St donuts & Deli

Baseball Lessons
$5

Prize includes:

30 minute Hitting lesson with Coach Chris Moody

30 minute Catching lesson with Coach Carl Hudson

30 minute Pitching lesson with Coach Garrett Stein

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