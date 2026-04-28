Dynasty 12u Cooperstown raffle

About this raffle
THIS AWESOME PRIZE INCLUDES::
Yeti Hopper M15- Cooler bag
Gran Malo Tequila
Tito's Vodka
Sauvignon Blanc
Fireball Blazin Apple
1800 Blanco Tequila
Skrewball
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Sangria
Jack Daniels Whiskey
Malibu Rum
Italian organic Gin
Margarita mix
Bloody Mary mix
30oz Stanley
Whiskey Glasses
$120 in Lotto Scratchers!
MUST BE 21+ TO PURCHASE
Prize Includes:
**3 month Soapy joe's Carwash membership
**Raising Cane's Gift Basket:
Cane's Cooler bag
Stuffed animal
T Shirt
Chapstick
Canes Coozie
Notepad & pens
KeyChain
(3) lemonade cards
(2) Box Combo cards
Prize includes:
$75 Black Angus gift card
(2) premium wine tastings at Lorimar Vineyards & Winery
$50 Petal & leaf/Conroy Gift Cards
Prize Includes:
Skating & Rental up to 14 guests
Reserved Party Area
Free Skating coupon for guest of honor
(2) 12 free donut cards for Main St donuts & Deli
Prize includes:
30 minute Hitting lesson with Coach Chris Moody
30 minute Catching lesson with Coach Carl Hudson
30 minute Pitching lesson with Coach Garrett Stein
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!