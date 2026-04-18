Dynasty Baseball Inc
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Dynasty Baseball Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Dynasty Silent Auction

Date Night Package item
Date Night Package
$50

Starting bid

$75 Black Angus Gift Card

(2) City Cruises Tour passes good for "Whale Watching" or "San Diego Best of The Bay" tours

(2) Premium Wine Tastings at Lorimar Winery


TOTAL VALUE- $255

Family Fun & Skate Package item
Family Fun & Skate Package
$40

Starting bid

Admission and Skate rental for (4)

Family Meal Deal(XL Pizza, Pitcher of Soda, 4 cookies)

(2) skate mate rentals

$10 Stuff shop credit

PLUS:

1 year Water Conservation Garden Membership


TOTAL VALUE: $225

Splash & Play Package item
Splash & Play Package
$60

Starting bid

(10) Use Punch Pass($300)

OR

Weekday Plunge Party($295)

(10) $5 Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Gift Cards


TOTAL VALUE: $350

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!