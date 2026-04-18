Dynasty Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
$75 Black Angus Gift Card
(2) City Cruises Tour passes good for "Whale Watching" or "San Diego Best of The Bay" tours
(2) Premium Wine Tastings at Lorimar Winery
TOTAL VALUE- $255
Starting bid
Admission and Skate rental for (4)
Family Meal Deal(XL Pizza, Pitcher of Soda, 4 cookies)
(2) skate mate rentals
$10 Stuff shop credit
PLUS:
1 year Water Conservation Garden Membership
TOTAL VALUE: $225
Starting bid
(10) Use Punch Pass($300)
OR
Weekday Plunge Party($295)
(10) $5 Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Gift Cards
TOTAL VALUE: $350
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