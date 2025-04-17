Dyno For Dex - Phillip Hooker Fundraiser, Raffle Prize & BBQ

Each ticket gives you one chance to win one of our great raffle prizes and helps raise money for Phillip Hookers Family.
Value Pack (25) Dyno For Dex Raffle Prize Tickets
$100
This includes 25 tickets
Each Value pack gives you (25) chances to win one of our great raffle prizes and helps raise money for Phillip Hookers Family.
BBQ & CRAWFISH BOIL - SATURDAY NIGHT
$30
Saturday Night, after Drag Racing is completed, we will be hosting BBQ & Crawfish Boil in the Pits. We only have 100 tickets available so purchase your before we are sold out. This ticket does not include admission to event you need to purchase that separately at www.nhrda.com
Add a donation for Dyno For Dex Racers Relief Fund
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!