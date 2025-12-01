Hosted by

E A Laney Band Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

E A Laney Band Boosters's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, USA

Jungle Rapids - 4 Mini Golf Games item
Jungle Rapids - 4 Mini Golf Games
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 games of mini golf at Jungle Rapids. Please note: Tickets expire 3/2026. Value: $52

Fresh Market Gift Basket and Gift Card item
Fresh Market Gift Basket and Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Dig into this amazing basket from Fresh Market. Filled with lots of goodies and a $50, this basket is perfect for the holiday season. Value: $99

Smithfields- $50 Gift Cards and Coupon Pack item
Smithfields- $50 Gift Cards and Coupon Pack
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal at Smithfields with a $50 gift card and a coupon pack. Please note coupon pack expires 12/31/2025. Vale: $50

The WIlson Center - 2 tickets for Beetlejuice item
The WIlson Center - 2 tickets for Beetlejuice
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a bit of Broadway at the Wilson Center with 2 tickets to see Beetlejuice on May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Parking not included. Value: $200

Dave & Busters Gift Basket item
Dave & Busters Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy this Dave & Busters gift basket filled with all sorts of goodies and a gift card. Vale: $100

Biggers Market Gift Basket item
Biggers Market Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

This fabulous basket from Biggers Market includes sparkling apple cider, peppermint bark, a gift card and much more! Perfect for this holiday season. Value: $100

The Melting Pot - 5 $20 Gift Cards item
The Melting Pot - 5 $20 Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a mouth watering Fondue experience at the Melting Pot. You will receive 5 $20 gift cards. Please note only one gift card can be used per table. Would make for excellent holiday gifts! Value: $100

Alabama Theater Myrtle Beach - 2 tickets item
Alabama Theater Myrtle Beach - 2 tickets
$40

Starting bid

2 tickets to either ICONIC or the Christmas Show at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach. Expires 10/22/2026 Value: $100

Thalian Hall - 2 Tickets item
Thalian Hall - 2 Tickets
$45

Starting bid

2 tickets to any one performance of Thalian Hall's Main Attraction for the 25/26 Season. Value: $110

Black's Tire & Auto - 1 Oil Change item
Black's Tire & Auto - 1 Oil Change
$30

Starting bid

Get your oil changed at Black's Auto and Tire. Value: $65

Anne Bonny's Bar & Grille - $50 Gift Card item
Anne Bonny's Bar & Grille - $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a delicious meal while watching the beautiful sunset over the Cape Fear with $50 in gift cards to Anne Bonny's in downtown Wilmington. Value: $50

Battle House Laser Tag - 4 Pack item
Battle House Laser Tag - 4 Pack
$60

Starting bid

Have a blast playing laser tag at Battle House with this 4 pack of tickets. Value: $120

Polar Ice - Family 4 Pack item
Polar Ice - Family 4 Pack
$30

Starting bid

Family 4 pack of tickets to ice skate at Polar Ice. Expires: 1/2027. Value:60

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