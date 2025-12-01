E A Laney Band Boosters's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, USA
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 games of mini golf at Jungle Rapids. Please note: Tickets expire 3/2026. Value: $52
Starting bid
Dig into this amazing basket from Fresh Market. Filled with lots of goodies and a $50, this basket is perfect for the holiday season. Value: $99
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at Smithfields with a $50 gift card and a coupon pack. Please note coupon pack expires 12/31/2025. Vale: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy a bit of Broadway at the Wilson Center with 2 tickets to see Beetlejuice on May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Parking not included. Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy this Dave & Busters gift basket filled with all sorts of goodies and a gift card. Vale: $100
Starting bid
This fabulous basket from Biggers Market includes sparkling apple cider, peppermint bark, a gift card and much more! Perfect for this holiday season. Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a mouth watering Fondue experience at the Melting Pot. You will receive 5 $20 gift cards. Please note only one gift card can be used per table. Would make for excellent holiday gifts! Value: $100
Starting bid
2 tickets to either ICONIC or the Christmas Show at the Alabama Theater in Myrtle Beach. Expires 10/22/2026 Value: $100
Starting bid
2 tickets to any one performance of Thalian Hall's Main Attraction for the 25/26 Season. Value: $110
Starting bid
Get your oil changed at Black's Auto and Tire. Value: $65
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal while watching the beautiful sunset over the Cape Fear with $50 in gift cards to Anne Bonny's in downtown Wilmington. Value: $50
Starting bid
Have a blast playing laser tag at Battle House with this 4 pack of tickets. Value: $120
Starting bid
Family 4 pack of tickets to ice skate at Polar Ice. Expires: 1/2027. Value:60
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!