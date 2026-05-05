E A Laney Band Boosters
E A Laney Band Boosters has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

E A Laney Band Boosters

Hosted by

E A Laney Band Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

E A Laney Band Boosters's Silent Auction -End of Year

Pick-up location

2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, USA

Myrtle Beach Vacation Package item
Myrtle Beach Vacation Package
$200

Starting bid

$400 - $500 average Value


Grand Palms Resort 2 bedroom villa 3 day/2 night stay - expires 12/31/26 * with presentation $300 - $400 value


Molton Mountain Mini Golf - 4 passes $52 Value


Hollywood Wax Museum - 2 tickets All Access - expires 11/30/26 $109 Value



Wilmington Railroad Museum -4 passes item
Wilmington Railroad Museum -4 passes
$15

Starting bid

$48 Value

The Exit Games - up to 3 players item
The Exit Games - up to 3 players
$40

Starting bid

$108 Value - Expires 11/1/26

Wilmington Sharks Baseball - 4 general admission tickets item
Wilmington Sharks Baseball - 4 general admission tickets
$25

Starting bid

$64 Value


2 of these items- 1st and second place bidder will win!

Pickle & Taps $50 Gift Card item
Pickle & Taps $50 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card

Wilmington Tatoo & Piercing $50 Gift Card item
Wilmington Tatoo & Piercing $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card - Expires 11/19/26

Wilmington Rock Gym - 1 punch card for 5 visits item
Wilmington Rock Gym - 1 punch card for 5 visits
$25

Starting bid

$65 Value

Foursome Golf Package - Landfall item
Foursome Golf Package - Landfall
$300

Starting bid

$800 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!