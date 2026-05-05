E A Laney Band Boosters's Silent Auction -End of Year

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About this event
2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, USA
Starting bid
$400 - $500 average Value
Grand Palms Resort 2 bedroom villa 3 day/2 night stay - expires 12/31/26 * with presentation $300 - $400 value
Molton Mountain Mini Golf - 4 passes $52 Value
Hollywood Wax Museum - 2 tickets All Access - expires 11/30/26 $109 Value
Starting bid
$48 Value
Starting bid
$108 Value - Expires 11/1/26
Starting bid
$64 Value
2 of these items- 1st and second place bidder will win!
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card - Expires 11/19/26
Starting bid
$65 Value
Starting bid
$800 Value
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