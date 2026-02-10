E A Laney Band Boosters's Silent Auction - HIRO Luncheon

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2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, USA
Starting bid
Two tickets to see the Broadway production of Beetle Juice on May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Wilson Center. Value: $200
Starting bid
1 year Household Pass to the Cameron Art Museum. The voucher must be presented in person before November 30, 2026. Value: $150
Starting bid
1 year membership to 24 Fit.
Value:$250
Starting bid
2 All Access passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach.
Expires: April, 2027
Value: $109
Prize delivery will be through email,
Starting bid
Intercoastal Angler Hoodie and Hat valued at $81
Starting bid
4 certificates for a session of Goat Yoga at the Fit Inn in Mooresville, NC.
Expires: 9/16/2026
Value: $160
Starting bid
2 tickets for a show at the Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach. Ticket valid 2/26 through 10/26. Ticket is not valid for special event concerts.
Value: $120
Starting bid
T- shirt, Stickers, Mug, Cap and $20 gift card to the 17th Street Surf Shop.
Value: $100
Starting bid
One Month unlimited Yoga at the Wilmington Yoga Center.
Value: $180
Starting bid
2- 1 hour simulation sessions at Club Golf Indoor.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Private session at Prana Salt Cave for up to 4 people.
Value:$170
Starting bid
2026 season pass and a hat from Johnny Mercers Fishing Pier.
Value: $166
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