Hosted by

E A Laney Band Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

E A Laney Band Boosters's Silent Auction - HIRO Luncheon

Pick-up location

2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405, USA

Beetle Juice at the Wilson Center item
Beetle Juice at the Wilson Center
$50

Starting bid

Two tickets to see the Broadway production of Beetle Juice on May 30, 2026 at 7:30 PM at the Wilson Center. Value: $200

Cameron Art Museum - Household Memership item
Cameron Art Museum - Household Memership
$75

Starting bid

1 year Household Pass to the Cameron Art Museum. The voucher must be presented in person before November 30, 2026. Value: $150

24 Fit - 1 Year Membership item
24 Fit - 1 Year Membership
$125

Starting bid

1 year membership to 24 Fit.

Value:$250

Hollywood Wax Museum - Myrtle Beach item
Hollywood Wax Museum - Myrtle Beach
$50

Starting bid

2 All Access passes to the Hollywood Wax Museum in Myrtle Beach.

Expires: April, 2027

Value: $109

Prize delivery will be through email,

Intercoastal Angler Hoodie and Hat item
Intercoastal Angler Hoodie and Hat
$30

Starting bid

Intercoastal Angler Hoodie and Hat valued at $81

Goat Yoga at the Fit Inn item
Goat Yoga at the Fit Inn
$50

Starting bid

4 certificates for a session of Goat Yoga at the Fit Inn in Mooresville, NC.

Expires: 9/16/2026

Value: $160

Carolina Opry item
Carolina Opry
$60

Starting bid

2 tickets for a show at the Carolina Opry in Myrtle Beach. Ticket valid 2/26 through 10/26. Ticket is not valid for special event concerts.

Value: $120

17th Street Surf Shop item
17th Street Surf Shop
$25

Starting bid

T- shirt, Stickers, Mug, Cap and $20 gift card to the 17th Street Surf Shop.

Value: $100

Wilmington Yoga Center item
Wilmington Yoga Center
$70

Starting bid

One Month unlimited Yoga at the Wilmington Yoga Center.

Value: $180

Club Golf Indoor item
Club Golf Indoor
$40

Starting bid

2- 1 hour simulation sessions at Club Golf Indoor.

Value: $80

Prana Salt Cave item
Prana Salt Cave
$60

Starting bid

Private session at Prana Salt Cave for up to 4 people.

Value:$170

Johnny Mercers Fishing Pier item
Johnny Mercers Fishing Pier
$60

Starting bid

2026 season pass and a hat from Johnny Mercers Fishing Pier.

Value: $166

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