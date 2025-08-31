E Club Fundraising Group's Sponsorships

EAGLE FANS SHOUT OUT
$20

Valid for one year

Facebook Shout Out (As Received)

EAGLE PRIDE SPONSOR(Former Football Players Only)
$30

Valid for one year

Facebook Shout Out (As Received)

BLUE & WHITE HALFTIME CLUB
$100

Valid for one year

Recognition as Sponsor of Home Field Halftime Show

Facebook Shout Out ( As Received)

GRUB CLUB (PRE/POST TEAM GAME MEAL)
$250

Valid for one year

Recognition at Home Game

Two Free Game Tickets

NEW ADVERTISING SIGN
$300

Valid for one year

Vinyl 4 x 8 Color Sign

Displayed on Football Field Fence

Recognition at Home Games

First Down Shout Outs

Facebook Shout Out (Twice per Month)

LESLIE PETERS CHALLENGE GROUP
$100

Valid for one year

"I Met The Challenge" Recognition Of Names Per Home Game at Timeouts/Halftime(As Received)

Facebook Shout Out (As Received)

TOUCHDOWN CLUB
$1,250

Valid for one year

Scoreboard/25 Seconds Clock Advertising

Season Access Pass

Polo Style East Marion Shirt

Recognition At All Home Games

Two Tickets To Football Banquet

Touchdown Shout Outs

Facebook Shout Out

PLATINUM CLUB
$2,500

Valid for one year

Scoreboard/25 Seconds Clock Advertising

Recognition at All Home Games

Two Season Access Passes

Four Tickets to Football Banquet

Two Reserved Parking Passes

One East Marion V-Neck Pullover

One Coach's Game Day Hat

Touchdown Shout Outs

Facebook Shout Out

