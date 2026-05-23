家己 ê 肉粽家己縛，家己 ê 香芳家己做 Let's make bah-chang and hiunn-phang for Dragon Boat Festival!

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About this event
$
All ingredients/drinks are included. (Remember to use the discount code if you would like to present or help out.)
Sign up for 2 to get a discount. (Remember to use the discount code if you would like to present or help out.)
Sign up for your whole family! (Remember to use the discount code if you would like to present or help out.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!