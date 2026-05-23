Mosei Academy Of Taiwanese Language And Literacy
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Mosei Academy Of Taiwanese Language And Literacy

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Mosei Academy Of Taiwanese Language And Literacy

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家己 ê 肉粽家己縛，家己 ê 香芳家己做 Let's make bah-chang and hiunn-phang for Dragon Boat Festival!

4413 Fortran Ct

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

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Single
$25

All ingredients/drinks are included. (Remember to use the discount code if you would like to present or help out.)

Ticket for 2
$45

Sign up for 2 to get a discount. (Remember to use the discount code if you would like to present or help out.)

Ticket for 3+
$65

Sign up for your whole family! (Remember to use the discount code if you would like to present or help out.)

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