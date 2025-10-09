Ekolu Mea Nui

Hosted by

Ekolu Mea Nui

About this event

E Hoʻowaiwai Ē Annual Gala

92-1101 Aliinui Dr

Kapolei, HI 96707, USA

Individual Ticket
$500

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Open Seating

2 Drink tickets

Hoʻomaka
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 guests

2 Drink Tickets

Dinner & Pupus

Hoʻonui
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved Table for 10 guests

Premium 4 Bottles of Wine for your table

Exclusive Cocktail area for you and your guests

Dinner & Pupus

ʻĀina Engagement for team building

Logo display on program

Special acknowledgement during the program

Hoʻoulu
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Reserved Table for 12 guests

Hoʻoulu Only Bar Access

Hoʻoulu Lounge Area

Early Entrance for 12 guests

Specialty Pupus and Drinks

Dinner Service

Time at the event to speak on stage

'Āina engagement team building experience

Logo display at reception and on digital platforms

Special Highlights of your organization during the event

Hoʻokū
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

Reserved Table for 14

Front Row Access to entertainment

Hoʻoulu Only Bar Access

Hoʻoulu Lounge Area

Early entrance for 14 guests

Specialty Pupus and Drinks

Dinner Service for your table

Aina engagement team building

Video advertisement shown during program

Logo display at reception and on digital platforms

Special highlights of your organization during the event

Exclusive event recognition

Time at the event to speak on stage

Assist with giving out the awards

Floral Sponsor
$2,000
Wine & Beverage Sponsor
$3,000
Photographer Sponsor
$1,000
Videographer Sponsor
$1,500
Event Favors Sponsor
$2,500
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