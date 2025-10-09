E Hoʻowaiwai Ē Annual Gala

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Open Seating
2 Drink tickets
Table of 10 guests
2 Drink Tickets
Dinner & Pupus
Reserved Table for 10 guests
Premium 4 Bottles of Wine for your table
Exclusive Cocktail area for you and your guests
Dinner & Pupus
ʻĀina Engagement for team building
Logo display on program
Special acknowledgement during the program
Reserved Table for 12 guests
Hoʻoulu Only Bar Access
Hoʻoulu Lounge Area
Early Entrance for 12 guests
Specialty Pupus and Drinks
Dinner Service
Time at the event to speak on stage
'Āina engagement team building experience
Logo display at reception and on digital platforms
Special Highlights of your organization during the event
Reserved Table for 14
Front Row Access to entertainment
Hoʻoulu Only Bar Access
Hoʻoulu Lounge Area
Early entrance for 14 guests
Specialty Pupus and Drinks
Dinner Service for your table
Aina engagement team building
Video advertisement shown during program
Logo display at reception and on digital platforms
Special highlights of your organization during the event
Exclusive event recognition
Time at the event to speak on stage
Assist with giving out the awards
$
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