A Ku Odun Tuntun -The Africatown-Yoruba New Year Celebration & Cultural Market, June 6, 10,068 @ The Africatown Town Hall & Food Bank

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About this event
Free Food plate of your choice.
Free full access to all activities, free food buffet and a signed 1969 Cleon Jones New York Mets World Series Baseball
All you can eat.
Free Food, Free Cleon Jones Autographed Baseball, Cleon Jones Jersey T-Shirt, Free Booth 10 X 10 announcement at events. This donation will help us hand out new books to every student. It will assist us in purchasing the free food and raffle prizes. Thank you for donating to help us fund this annual event.
Book: "African Kings and Queens" by Cleon Jones Jr
Pre Order Book: "Tale of the Terrapin" by Cudjo Lewis
$
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