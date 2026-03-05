Cleon Jones Last Out Community Foundation

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Cleon Jones Last Out Community Foundation

About this event

A Ku Odun Tuntun -The Africatown-Yoruba New Year Celebration & Cultural Market, June 6, 10,068 @ The Africatown Town Hall & Food Bank

2201 Paper Mill Rd

Mobile, AL 36610, USA

Obatala Donation
$10

Free Food plate of your choice.

Ellegua Donation
$20

Free full access to all activities, free food buffet and a signed 1969 Cleon Jones New York Mets World Series Baseball

Student Meal Ticket
Free

All you can eat.

Corporate/Business Donation
$250

Free Food, Free Cleon Jones Autographed Baseball, Cleon Jones Jersey T-Shirt, Free Booth 10 X 10 announcement at events. This donation will help us hand out new books to every student. It will assist us in purchasing the free food and raffle prizes. Thank you for donating to help us fund this annual event.

Pre Order Book: "African Kings and Queens" by Cleon Jones
$10

Book: "African Kings and Queens" by Cleon Jones Jr

Pre Order Book: "Tale of the Terrapin" by Cudjo Lewis
$10

Pre Order Book: "Tale of the Terrapin" by Cudjo Lewis

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