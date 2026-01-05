E Level Field Trip Consent - Kart Kountry 5/1/26

About this event
Includes 3 attraction tickets
**Children under 5 feet tall cannot drive go-karts. To ride as a passenger, they must have an adult driver (18 or older) who also purchases a ticket. You can purchase the 3 activity ticket below, or a single ride ticket at Kart Kountry.
Includes 3 attraction tickets
Free, but we do need to know who will be attending
Includes 3 attraction tickets
*Only for siblings younger than 2nd grade
**Children under 5 feet tall cannot drive go-karts. To ride as a passenger, they must have an adult driver (18 or older) who also purchases a ticket. You can purchase the 3 activity ticket above, or a single ride ticket at Kart Kountry.
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