Boonville Christian School

Hosted by

Boonville Christian School

About this event

E Level Field Trip Consent - Kart Kountry 5/1/26

315 Joe B. Hall Ave

Shepherdsville, KY 40165, USA

Students
$25

Includes 3 attraction tickets

**Children under 5 feet tall cannot drive go-karts. To ride as a passenger, they must have an adult driver (18 or older) who also purchases a ticket. You can purchase the 3 activity ticket below, or a single ride ticket at Kart Kountry.

Adult with tickets
$25

Includes 3 attraction tickets

Adult - No tickets
Free

Free, but we do need to know who will be attending

Younger Sibling with tickets
$25

Includes 3 attraction tickets

*Only for siblings younger than 2nd grade

**Children under 5 feet tall cannot drive go-karts. To ride as a passenger, they must have an adult driver (18 or older) who also purchases a ticket. You can purchase the 3 activity ticket above, or a single ride ticket at Kart Kountry.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!