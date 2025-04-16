E-Vent Volunteer

Lock arms with our team for the day! We need people just like you to help us at each E-Vent to encourage, equip, and empower youth right here in OUR community. Whether you’re setting up, greeting guests, guiding breakout sessions, or handing out lunch—your presence can make a lifelong impact.





Help us create a unified and welcoming team presence by wearing the official Empower Day volunteer shirt. Shirts will be ready for pickup the morning of the event.