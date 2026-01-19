Agape To The Nations

Hosted by

Agape To The Nations

About this event

E-Vent...... Encourage. Empower. Equip.

2100 Nashville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066, USA

Adult Guest
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Youth Guest
Free
Volunteer Registration
$10

Includes your Shirt and Lunch for the day.

VOLUNTEER Registration +
$25

Includes your volunteer shirt and lunch, plus an additional gift to help support our mission.

Sponsor A Guest
$100

Your gift provides one conference registration for a guest and helps us encourage, equip, and empower individuals who need this experience most.

Vendor Partner
$50

Includes one vendor table, lunch, and the opportunity to connect with conference attendees while supporting the mission of Agape Stateside.

Hope Partner
$250

Help Sponsor our special day, and have the opportunity to share your business or family name on all our event material.

Impact Sponsor
$500

Help sponsor our special day, and enjoy premium vendor space, verbal and material recognition, as well ask the opportunity to include prom items in our giveaway bags.

Presenting Sponsor
$1,000

Help sponsor our special day, enjoy premier reconditions throughout the event, largest logo placement on all marketing material, Stage recognition, and the opportunity to briefly welcome and share with our attendees.

Add a donation for Agape To The Nations

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!