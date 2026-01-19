E-Vent...... Encourage. Empower. Equip.

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes your Shirt and Lunch for the day.
Includes your volunteer shirt and lunch, plus an additional gift to help support our mission.
Your gift provides one conference registration for a guest and helps us encourage, equip, and empower individuals who need this experience most.
Includes one vendor table, lunch, and the opportunity to connect with conference attendees while supporting the mission of Agape Stateside.
Help Sponsor our special day, and have the opportunity to share your business or family name on all our event material.
Help sponsor our special day, and enjoy premium vendor space, verbal and material recognition, as well ask the opportunity to include prom items in our giveaway bags.
Help sponsor our special day, enjoy premier reconditions throughout the event, largest logo placement on all marketing material, Stage recognition, and the opportunity to briefly welcome and share with our attendees.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!