We want to use this platform to bring the attention to the urgency of action to be made to save mother Earth.We want to also show and introduce different ways to shop without always needing Plastic as the reward for participating in shopping at stores.

We believe that we can also help plant trees in needed States and Countries that have been impacted by Natural Disaster and Climate Change. We would give our Companies REUSEABLE BAG WITH OUR LOGO ON IT.sAVE MOTHER eARTH bROWN bAG iT.