Theater Camp: Optional After Care (3:30-5:15 pm)

Extend the fun and convenience of camp with our optional after care program, designed to cater to the needs of both campers and parents alike. Available from 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM, this aftercare service ensures a smooth transition from the exciting camp activities to a relaxed and supervised extended stay.





To enroll in the optional after care program, participants must be co-enrolled in the corresponding CSMA camp for the week. This extension offers a structured environment where campers can engage in supervised recreational activities, socialize with fellow campers, and wind down after a day filled with magical adventures.





Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your child is in good hands during this extended period, making our camp a truly inclusive and convenient option for both campers and their families.



