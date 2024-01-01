Community School of Music and Arts
Theater Camp: Optional After Care (3:30-5:15 pm)

330 East State St, Ithaca, NY

Extend the fun and convenience of camp with our optional after care program, designed to cater to the needs of both campers and parents alike. Available from 3:30 PM to 5:15 PM, this aftercare service ensures a smooth transition from the exciting camp activities to a relaxed and supervised extended stay.


To enroll in the optional after care program, participants must be co-enrolled in the corresponding CSMA camp for the week. This extension offers a structured environment where campers can engage in supervised recreational activities, socialize with fellow campers, and wind down after a day filled with magical adventures.


Enjoy peace of mind knowing that your child is in good hands during this extended period, making our camp a truly inclusive and convenient option for both campers and their families.


