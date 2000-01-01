Freedom Ticket

Here is more information ...

Welcome Operation Dog Tag Bully Mission

(and Bully Buddies)





Everyone knows you don't leave a man/dog behind and our sweet bullies have made some buddies in the kill shelter they want to bring on their freedom ride!

Our mission is to help make the rescue of these wonderful and misunderstood bullies find their forever homes. The team will reach out far and wide to sell a so-called “ticket“ (aka transport fee) for bullies to jump aboard the transport to their new home cities.

Current Mission: Alabama>Illinios

"PITstop>Lexington,KY

Check out the adoptable dogs you are saving

https://trello.com/b/MZbg0a1N/odt-transport-event-selection

People often get to see the initial rescue and final adoption, but we want people to fall in love with the whole journey. We are going to document their shelter to rescue stories and the wonderful people in the communities along the way where we do our “ Pitstops” . These “Pitstops”will allow people to be a part of the process and show others how their community comes together. Once again, we will be filming/live streaming this entire engagement.

You’ll get to see the rescue teams come out for a meet-and-greet and possibly even see their new fosters/adopters

Our Social Media pages will follow the rescue websites to get updates on all those who have traveled.

These novel transport events will incorporate fun, joy and laughter!

We want people to see what we love about this amazing, smart, snuggly and fun breed! If you are a bully owner, you already know!







