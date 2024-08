The 49th Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Festival Tickets for Halau Ohana Members.





**Kaleikaulana and Hoʻolehua 2024 DO NOT NEED TICKETS. IT IS COVERED BY THEIR HULA BUDGET.**





4yr and older will need a ticket. One for each day





THURSDAY 7/25- Soloist Competition. Come and support Genesis Llanos #3 and Evan Placencia #4

FRIDAY 7/26- Kahiko Competition. #4 and #5

SATURDAY 7/27- Auana Competition. #4 and #5