2024 FRSD 5K Color Run/Walk

Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the FRSD PTO’s annual fundraising event, the Color Run/Walk. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!





The proceeds of the event will benefit the Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTO) for the district’s six (6) schools - Barley Sheaf, Copper Hill, Desmares, Robert Hunter, Reading-Fleming Intermediate School and J.P. Case Middle School.

EVENT DETAILS :

TROPHY : The school with the most participants will win the coveted Color Run Trophy - currently at Barley Sheaf.

: (Rain or Shine) COST: Early Bird (after flash sale)

FREE under 3 without shirt

$6 under 3 with shirt

$20 preschool kids

$25 K-8th/teachers

$30 Adults After early bird

Zeffy Platform Donation: This platform is free to use and 100% of the registration price goes to the PTO. At checkout, zeffy will ask for an OPTIONAL donation. You can change the donation amount to $0 or $1 etc .



