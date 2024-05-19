Logo
2024 FRSD 5K Color Run/Walk

301 Case Blvd, Flemington, NJ 08822, USA

REGISTRATIOINFORMATION

Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the FRSD PTO’s annual fundraising event, the Color Run/Walk. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!


The proceeds of the event will benefit the Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTO) for the district’s six (6) schools - Barley Sheaf, Copper Hill, Desmares, Robert Hunter, Reading-Fleming Intermediate School and J.P. Case Middle School.

 

EVENT DETAILS:

  • TROPHY:  The school with the most participants will win the coveted Color Run Trophy - currently at Barley Sheaf. 
  • REGISTRATION: Registration, by April 24th, includes a t-shirt and bandana for each participant. 
    • After 4/24, we cannot guarantee a t-shirt 
    • Packet Pickup planned for 5/16 & 5/17 at JP Case, from 4-7pm.
    • All registrants must read and acknowledge the race waiver.
  • EVENT TIMELINE: (Rain or Shine)
    • 8:00 AM Race Day Arrivals/Registration Begins (Parking Lot closes at 9AM)
    • 9:00 AM Pre-Race Stretch 
    • 9:30 AM Race Start
    • Color Dance Party at Finish Line!
    • For a full schedule of Race Day Events, visit the Race Website - HERE
  • COST: 
    • Early Bird (after flash sale)
      FREE under 3 without shirt
      $6 under 3 with shirt
      $20 preschool kids
      $25 K-8th/teachers
      $30 Adults
    • After early bird
      FREE under 3 without shirt
      $6 under 3 with shirt
      $25 preschool kids
      $30 K-8th/teachers
      $35 Adults
  • Zeffy Platform Donation: This platform is free to use and 100% of the registration price goes to the PTO. At checkout, zeffy will ask for an OPTIONAL donation. You can change the donation amount to $0 or $1 etc


  • For the safety of all runners, No Headphones, Scooters or pets allowed on the course.
  • For more information, visit our Race Website (tinyurl.com/FRSDColor
  • For questions, email [email protected].

 

