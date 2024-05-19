2024 FRSD 5K Color Run/Walk

REGISTRATION INFORMATION
Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the FRSD PTO’s annual fundraising event, the Color Run/Walk. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!
The proceeds of the event will benefit the Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTO) for the district’s six (6) schools - Barley Sheaf, Copper Hill, Desmares, Robert Hunter, Reading-Fleming Intermediate School and J.P. Case Middle School.
EVENT DETAILS:
- TROPHY: The school with the most participants will win the coveted Color Run Trophy - currently at Barley Sheaf.
- REGISTRATION: Registration, by April 24th, includes a t-shirt and bandana for each participant.
- After 4/24, we cannot guarantee a t-shirt
- Packet Pickup planned for 5/16 & 5/17 at JP Case, from 4-7pm.
- All registrants must read and acknowledge the race waiver.
- EVENT TIMELINE: (Rain or Shine)
- 8:00 AM Race Day Arrivals/Registration Begins (Parking Lot closes at 9AM)
- 9:00 AM Pre-Race Stretch
- 9:30 AM Race Start
- Color Dance Party at Finish Line!
- For a full schedule of Race Day Events, visit the Race Website - HERE
- COST:
- Early Bird (after flash sale)
FREE under 3 without shirt
$6 under 3 with shirt
$20 preschool kids
$25 K-8th/teachers
$30 Adults
- After early bird
FREE under 3 without shirt
$6 under 3 with shirt
$25 preschool kids
$30 K-8th/teachers
$35 Adults
- Zeffy Platform Donation: This platform is free to use and 100% of the registration price goes to the PTO. At checkout, zeffy will ask for an OPTIONAL donation. You can change the donation amount to $0 or $1 etc.
- For the safety of all runners, No Headphones, Scooters or pets allowed on the course.
- For more information, visit our Race Website (tinyurl.com/FRSDColor)
- For questions, email [email protected].