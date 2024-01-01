As we reminisce about the enchanting moments we’ve shared at our events this year, we’re thrilled to

extend to you a warm invitation to the 2024 Sip N’ Savor Wine Tasting event, taking place Saturday, October 12th, from 6:30-9:30pm at Boordy Vineyards.





Let’s come together once again, celebrate Ladies of Vision Charities' impact for the past ten years in the

Baltimore County community, and make a difference for all.





**Event Highlights**:

- Expert-led Wine Tasting Sessions

- Gourmet Food & Exquisite Pairings

- Live Jazz Performances that Stir the Soul

- Exciting Silent Auction

Feel free to extend this invitation to friends and family who would love to be part of this delightful

experience. Together, let’s make this a memorable occasion filled with joy, connection, and shared

passions.

We look forward to seeing your familiar face and sharing another fantastic evening with you!!!