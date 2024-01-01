As we reminisce about the enchanting moments we’ve shared at our events this year, we’re thrilled to
extend to you a warm invitation to the 2024 Sip N’ Savor Wine Tasting event, taking place Saturday, October 12th, from 6:30-9:30pm at Boordy Vineyards.
Let’s come together once again, celebrate Ladies of Vision Charities' impact for the past ten years in the
Baltimore County community, and make a difference for all.
**Event Highlights**:
- Expert-led Wine Tasting Sessions
- Gourmet Food & Exquisite Pairings
- Live Jazz Performances that Stir the Soul
- Exciting Silent Auction
Feel free to extend this invitation to friends and family who would love to be part of this delightful
experience. Together, let’s make this a memorable occasion filled with joy, connection, and shared
passions.
We look forward to seeing your familiar face and sharing another fantastic evening with you!!!