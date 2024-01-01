Logo
Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.
2024 Sip N' Savor

12820 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082, USA

As we reminisce about the enchanting moments we’ve shared at our events this year, we’re thrilled to

extend to you a warm invitation to the 2024 Sip N’ Savor Wine Tasting event, taking place Saturday, October 12th, from 6:30-9:30pm at Boordy Vineyards.


Let’s come together once again, celebrate Ladies of Vision Charities' impact for the past ten years in the

Baltimore County community, and make a difference for all.


**Event Highlights**:

- Expert-led Wine Tasting Sessions

- Gourmet Food & Exquisite Pairings

- Live Jazz Performances that Stir the Soul

- Exciting Silent Auction

Feel free to extend this invitation to friends and family who would love to be part of this delightful

experience. Together, let’s make this a memorable occasion filled with joy, connection, and shared

passions.

We look forward to seeing your familiar face and sharing another fantastic evening with you!!!

