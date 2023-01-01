Amazing Grace Ranch Winter Festival

Exciting news! We are thrilled to announce our upcoming Winter Festival Fundraiser, happening on December 23rd, 2023. The festivities will be in full swing with enchanting train rides, a lively DJ spinning winter beats and a feast of delectable treats to tantalize your taste buds. Dive into fun and games like corn hole, try your luck on the mechanical bull, and let the little ones bounce away in the bouncy house.

Unleash your creativity at our craft stations, perfect for all ages, and showcase your roping skills at our western-themed activity. And guess who’s making an appearance? The Grinch himself!! Capture the mischief and joy with pictures alongside this iconic holiday character.

With so much more in store including surprises around every corner, this winter festival is not just an event - it’s an adventure! Gather your friends and family for an afternoon packed with laughter, joy and unforgettable moments. Be sure to check our website for more details and any additional surprises in store. Every purchase ensures not only your entry to an incredible event but also supports our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need. Let’s come together, celebrate the season, and ignite a spirit of giving that will resonate far beyond the winter months.