Brentwood Women's Club Paint Night!!

Join the GFWC Brentwood Women's Club for a fun-filled Paint Night fundraiser on August 29th from 6-8 PM at Cogir Senior Living!

Enjoy an evening of creativity and camaraderie while indulging in delicious pizza and wine. Tickets are $45 each, covering all your painting supplies and refreshments. All proceeds will support the club's charitable initiatives. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to unleash your inner artist and contribute to a great cause!





IMPORTANT NOTE: If you choose not to donate to the platform, please click on the drop down menu and select custom amount and write "o" zero in the box. Thank you!