Bring out the artist in you!

2-4:30pm on December 2nd 2023 at the Chanceford Community Building, 33 Muddy Creek Forks Road Brogue PA 17309.





Tickets are $35 and include a canvas to paint and a bottle of water. Light snacks and refreshments will be available to purchase.





Doors open at 1:00pm and painting begins at 2:00pm.





Please contact Toni Kline with any questions 717-819-0347.