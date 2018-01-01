IN THE DIRT - Film Screening





Come support the Friends of Herriman Trails in our efforts to build more trails in Herriman. We will be showing a screening of the movie In The Dirt. All proceeds will go to our trails fund to build trails. Please invite your teams, friends, and outdoor enthusiasts.





IN THE DIRT is a documentary film about a group of passionate Native American cyclists who attempt to bring the sport of mountain biking to the Navajo Nation, where no bike shops exist.









In 2018, retired pro cyclist Scott Nydam and his family moved to Gallup, New Mexico to pursue a healthcare job for his wife. Soon after their arrival, Scott began meeting passionate mountain bikers across the 28,000-mile expanse of the Navajo Nation who loved the bike and wanted to bring the sport to their communities. The only problem is no bike shops existed. Through a grassroots native-led effort, this group of dedicated cyclists and their families have overcome countless odds to build a cycling culture that today has become the fastest-growing recreational sport on the Navajo Nation.