Teddies Midsummer Fundrager @ ZHUZH - Friday June 14th

1548 California St, San Francisco, CA 94109, USA

Our Teddies June fundrager is happening! Help us get back to the playa and cover the cost of our bangin’ new sound system for our public lounge 🧸


We’re stoked to partner with ZHUZH - a fabulous retro disco-inspired new venue with an intimate dance floor, great sound, and fantastic drinks selection.


Featuring talented Teddies and friends holding down the DJ decks all night long:


T.Lemon (@tylermatthewwatt)

Goma (@goma_lukoma)

Greer (@gemcbeth)

Teddies fam b2b

Ticket link in bio - early bears are live now! Limited capacity so get them ASAP

