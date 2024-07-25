FDPA Pharmacy Night 2024 - Johnson City Doughboys

Join First District Pharmacists Association for the first ever Johnson City Doughboys Pharmacy Night on July 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM! Ticket-holders receive park entry + private access to the VIP Group Deck, catering by Southern Craft BBQ, and a full-service bar.
This event is open to pharmacists, technicians, interns, their family/guests, and friends/colleagues of the profession only.
Ticket Prices:
Adult General Admission (Age 14 & Up): $15.00
Child General Admission (Age 4-13): $10.00
Infant General Admission (Age 0-3): Free - no ticket required
Ticket Delivery Method:
Will Call (pickup at VIP table outside stadium on night of game)
Location
TVA Credit Union Ballpark
111 Legion Street
Johnson City, TN 37604
Parking:
Free
For questions, please email Jessica at [email protected].