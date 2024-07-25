Logo
first district pharmaceutical association
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

FDPA Pharmacy Night 2024 - Johnson City Doughboys

111 Legion St, Johnson City, TN 37601, USA

Join First District Pharmacists Association for the first ever Johnson City Doughboys Pharmacy Night on July 25, 2024 at 7:00 PM! Ticket-holders receive park entry + private access to the VIP Group Deck, catering by Southern Craft BBQ, and a full-service bar. 


This event is open to pharmacists, technicians, interns, their family/guests, and friends/colleagues of the profession only. 


Ticket Prices:

Adult General Admission (Age 14 & Up): $15.00

Child General Admission (Age 4-13): $10.00 

Infant General Admission (Age 0-3): Free - no ticket required


Ticket Delivery Method: 
Will Call (pickup at VIP table outside stadium on night of game)


Location

TVA Credit Union Ballpark

111 Legion Street
Johnson City, TN 37604


Parking:

Free 


For questions, please email Jessica at [email protected]


common:freeFormsBy