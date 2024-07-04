2024 July 4 - Up On The Roof!

Advance Registration is Required. Pre-Register by July 3, 8 pm.







Donate to the Good Samaritan Network and receive one event parking ticket to watch the Noblesville fireworks from the top floor of the NEW Noblesville Parking Garage. Parking garage entry time: 8:30 p.m.This event ends after the Fireworks display, by 11 p.m.





Prepare to be captivated by a breathtaking vista of the Hamilton County fireworks at their best! This panoramic display includes Fisher's fireworks (south), Potter’s Bridge (north), Housing and Farms (east), and the grand display at Forest Park (west). And as a grand finale, you'll be treated to an awe-inspiring, picture-perfect view of downtown Noblesville at night! Experience it all... Up On the Roof!





A private parking event ticket (donation) is per car/vehicle (max 8 people per vehicle). Location : Hamilton County Parking Garage, 225 N 9th St, Noblesville, IN 46060. Event parking is on floors 1-4.





We offer two ticket options for your convenience: GENERAL ENTRY or ENTRY & FOOD. The food ticket includes a Hot Dog, Condiments, Chips, Popcorn, and Water. To make the most of your experience and save money, consider purchasing a food ticket with an entry ticket! Please note that onsite food purchases are limited and can only be made with cash.





Participation GUIDELINES : Bring your own lawn chair, you may bring a cooler, but alcohol, fireworks, and pets are not allowed on the premises.





The ticket buyer will receive a confirmation email and will be registered with the name listed at entry check-in. The drive path to the top floor will be barricaded to vehicles. Port-a-johns will be stationed on the sidewalk at ground level. Security officers and patrolled security will be strictly enforced during the evening.





Optional: Besides the private parking event ticket, you can add a one-time or monthly (cancel anytime) general DONATION to Good Samaritan Network and continue to help Hamilton County families in need after this event!



