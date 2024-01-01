We're so excited that you're joining us in the Invisible Warriors Club! We look forward to chatting with you in the Heartbeat app where our private community is hosted.





What comes next?

Please complete the fields here in Zeffy to set up your monthly membership fee of $10. Note that Zeffy will automatically add $.30USD to enable them to give 100% of your $10 donation to Invisible Warriors. You can set that fee to be whatever you'd like to donate to support Zeffy.





After that, you'll receive an email instructing you how to access the Heartbeat app and set up your profile. Once you are in the app (which you can access both on your computer and via a mobile app), there are instructions to help you get familiar with Heartbeat, including looking at the private groups to decide which ones you want to join.





Questions? Email [email protected] who is the community moderator.





Welcome to the Club!





Nancy Becher

Founder and President of Invisible Warriors