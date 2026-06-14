Annual Gala

Join OTB this fall for a 10-week after-school fishing Club/League designed for youth in grades 2nd–8th.





Season runs from the week of September 14 through the week of November 16.





Participants attend one weekly after-school Club/League session until approximately 5:30 PM and receive opportunities throughout the season for weekend fishing sessions, tournaments, stewardship projects, special events, and select boat fishing opportunities as available.





Registration Includes:

• 10-week Fall Club/League

• One weekly after-school session

• Limited-edition OTB Fishing Jersey

• Fishing gear provided if needed

• Weekend fishing opportunities

• Optional league competitions and point challenges





Requirements:

• Completed Registration Form

• Youth Participation Agreement

• School Permission Slip

• Registration Fee Paid





Limited spots available. Placement is first come, first served.





Scholarships and payment plans may be available.



