Annual Gala

About this event
1 left!
Join OTB this fall for a 10-week after-school fishing Club/League designed for youth in grades 2nd–8th.
Season runs from the week of September 14 through the week of November 16.
Participants attend one weekly after-school Club/League session until approximately 5:30 PM and receive opportunities throughout the season for weekend fishing sessions, tournaments, stewardship projects, special events, and select boat fishing opportunities as available.
Registration Includes:
• 10-week Fall Club/League
• One weekly after-school session
• Limited-edition OTB Fishing Jersey
• Fishing gear provided if needed
• Weekend fishing opportunities
• Optional league competitions and point challenges
Requirements:
• Completed Registration Form
• Youth Participation Agreement
• School Permission Slip
• Registration Fee Paid
Limited spots available. Placement is first come, first served.
Scholarships and payment plans may be available.
1 left!
Register two youth from the same household and save $100.
Season runs from the week of September 14 through the week of November 16.
Each participant receives full Club/League benefits, including: • One weekly after-school Club/League session • Limited-edition OTB Fishing Jersey • Fishing gear provided if needed • Weekend fishing opportunities • Optional league competitions and point challenges
Siblings may be placed in the same Club/League group or separate groups based on parent preference and program availability.
Requirements: • Completed Registration Form • Youth Participation Agreement • School Permission Slip • Registration Fee Paid
Limited spots available. Placement is first come, first served.
Scholarships and payment plans may be available.
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