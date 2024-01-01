Bollywood dance Workshop with Neerav on 3rd May

Update: We are combining the two sessions and making it a 2 hour session. Please be there at 6 PM.





As you may be aware, on popular demand we are bringing back Neerav Bavlecha as our chief guest for the 24th Indian Dance Festival. Due to unforeseen circumstances we had to cancel the dance class for 2nd May. Instead we are planning to have a combined session on 3rd May from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM







Location Performing Arts Academy



5690 County Line Pl, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126





There will be 2 performances for our chief guest during Indian Dance Festival Parampara. One dance would be before the break and one after the break.





We are requesting the participants who would like to perform with Mr. Neerav before the break to take the first session and participants who would like to perform with Mr. Neerav can take the second session.





Participants who still wants to attend the other session as well can join for it.





Other dance aspirants who are not participating in any dance for Indian Dance Festival may choose either or both of these sessions.





The registration is based on 3 age groups.

Kids below 13

Kids 13 to 17

Adults 18+





Kids below 13 can attend the workshop but to comply with the rules of Indian Dance Festival, they are not allowed to perform in stage. Kid 13 to 17 should have a signed waiver form by their parents.



By filling and submit this form, you consent photos and videos taken during this program to be used in promotions including Social media







Only a limited number of slots are available for both sessions. Pre registration is required. As soon as the slots are filled, registration will be stopped.





Fee per person per session is $25.