Lakefront Music Fest Friday Rock Night Pit Pass (2 Tickets) $5 Raffle

This is a $5 raffle with a chance to win 2 Friday Night (July 12th) Pit Passes to Lakefront Music Fest in beautiful Prior Lake, MN. We have 2 sets of 2 tickets that we will be raffling off. The money from this raffle will go to the Laker Athletic Booster Club (LABC), which supports all Prior Lake sports teams. The drawing will be held on July 2nd.

Friday Night's lineup includes: Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO), Berlin, and Headliners Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo.





PIT PASS Experience includes:

Admission to Lakefront Music Fest

Located near the stage; opposite side of VIP area

Standing Room only; no chairs allowed.