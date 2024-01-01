Dallas/Ft. Worth - Intro to Disaster Preparedness / Donations Operations

Para traducción al español, haga clic en ES en la esquina hacia la derecha.





Introduction to Disaster Preparedness

This one to two hour course is intended to encourage individuals and families to become prepared for disasters. Types of disasters are identified and basic information is presented on how to develop a disaster plan, make a disaster kit, and develop a communications plan. If individuals are prepared to survive a disaster, they may be able to assist others. The course includes a short introduction to ACS DR operations.





Donations Operations

All ACS DR credentialed, affiliated volunteers and personnel must complete this one day course. The various types of disasters and ACS disaster response history is reviewed. The course outlines the key components of donations management which are the collecting, sorting, storing, and distributing of donated goods. Responsible donating is discussed and the importance of government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the public and private sectors (“whole community”) working together is presented.