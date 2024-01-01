Meet the Marvelous, Melodramatic Minstrels as they attempt to tell Christoph von Schmid's story, The White Dove. The brave Knight Theobald has disbanded a company of thieves, only to become their target for revenge. The flight of one dove is all that stands between the knight's family and certain death. Join us this April as The Storybook Theatre presents its fifth production, The Flight of the Dove.





Doors open 20 minutes before the show. This theater is not handicap accessible. We are sorry for any inconvenience. Parking is limited on-site. However, there is extra parking behind Community Bank on Commercial Street.