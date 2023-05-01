2023 Celebrate to Educate Dinner/Fundraiser - Custom Sponsorship for Helianthus Positive Behavior Supports LLC

Custom Scholarship Sponsorship Opportunity for Helianthus Positive Behavior Supports LLC





Custom Sponsor - $1000

Two tickets to the event which includes cocktail reception, dinner buffet, and dessert.

Half-page advertisement in keepsake event program.









Please Note: All sponsors will receive recognition in event press releases and their logo in digital and printed advertisements. In addition, sponsors will be featured on the event step and repeat backdrop, and in the slideshow that will run throughout the evening.





Important: All sponsor payments are final. Your generous support is greatly appreciated and will help continue to provide scholarships through the HRCPOSA Scholarship Program. Please contact Mrs. Jessica Paisley for assistance at the email provided below.





All sponsors are encouraged to provide additional business cards and/or marketing materials to be included in the attendee packet each guest will be presented upon arrival.





All information, high-resolution logos, and advertisement images for sponsorship must be received by May 1, 2023 at [email protected]. Please include Program Submission in the subject line.



