Join us as we celebrate and honor Hecate, goddess of the crossroads and matron of Witchcraft, on her August feast day. We will also be collecting donations for a local animal shelter in Her name.





Ritual begins at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30. There will be a potluck to follow, so please bring a dish. Wear anything that you feel comfortable in. Ritual attire is encouraged but not required.





Ritual location:

The Bean Parlor

111 Dees Dr. Suite B,

Madison, MS 39110