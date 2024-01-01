¡Celebración! 2024

Join Mundo Verde families (current/prospective) and teachers/staff from both campuses to celebrate the year with our 3rd annual ¡Celebración! at Garfield Park. The day will be complete with lots of fun activities and yummy treats:

Flag Football activities led by Flag Star Football

Temporary tattoos

Board games provided by Labyrinth Games & Puzzles

Upcycling art station

Double Dutch with DC Retro Jumpers

Gelato from Dolcezza

Mundo Verde t-shirt swap

Please grab free tickets here so we can know how many people are joining to ensure we have enough gelato for all!





Caretakers, if you are able to volunteer to help or bring folding tables, please click here.

Únase con las familias de MV (actuales/futuros) y maestros/personal de ambos campus para celebrar el año con nuestra tercer anual ¡Celebración! en Garfield Park. El día se completara con muchas actividades divertidos y delisciosas:

Actividades futbol banderas dirigidas por Flag Star Football

Tatuajes temporales

Juegos de mesa proporcionados por Labyrinth Games & Puzzles

Estación de arte de reciclaje

Double Dutch con DC Retro Jumpers

Gelato de Dolcezza

Cambio de camiseta de Mundo Verde

¡Obtenga boletos gratis aquí para que podamos saber cuántas personas se unen para asegurarnos de que tenemos suficiente gelato para todos!





Cuidadores, si puede ofrecerse como voluntario para ayudar o traer mesas plegables, clic aquí.