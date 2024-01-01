PARENTS ~ Summer @ Starr.Fit ~ Empowering Teens for Success

Starr Wellness Collective, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is excited to offer a transformative summer program for teens in collaboration with fitness facilities across Central Florida.





This enrollment fee will directly support Starr Wellness Collective's mission to empower teens through fitness, wellness, nutrition, and lifelong skill development. By enrolling your teen in our summer program, you are providing them with access to structured fitness activities, wellness education, nutritional guidance, and essential life skills training.





Your participation is more than just an enrollment – it's an investment in your teen's future well-being and success in all aspects of life.





Scholarships available for qualified participants. For more information and to secure your teen's spot, please visit our Landing Page.





Thank you for investing in your teen's future!





OUR MISSION: To empower teenagers with the necessary tools for lifelong success.





OUR PURPOSE: Create a transformative impact, cultivating a generation of resilient, empathetic leaders who are poised to create positive change and contribute to the betterment of society.





OUR APPROACH: Empower teens with a comprehensive foundation for success, including physical well-being through exercise, nutrition, and lifelong skills. Strengthen mental and health support.





We believe that as a Collective (government, school system, local businesses, parents and community members), we can positively impact the future leaders of our Nation.









