Creativity Jump-Start - Session 1 (Fall)

Creativity Jump-Start - Session 1 - Instructed by Ryan Abb

Classes are on Thursdays from 6-7 pm from 9/26-10/24 (5 Classes).

Art Room 9 - Ages 15+





For teens & adults who want to be immersed in comics and artistic practices, this class will catch you up and offer prompts to simplify advanced ideas. We’ll explore magnetic compositions, character design, sci-fi settings that can stand alone as pictures or be developed as stories. The class will also cover some collage techniques and art history.





Needed Supplies:

Please provide an unlined notebook (minimum 5x8”), set of thin colored markers (brush tip recommended), graphite pencils, sharp scissors/Exacto knife, and a Uniball pen (black) in micro or fine.

(If getting supplies will be a difficulty, please reach out to CSMA in advance of your class.)