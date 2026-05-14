LGR Chili Cookoff

About this event
Enjoy the full event with access to all activities.
Enjoy the full event with access to all activities
Your $75 entry includes one team registration to compete for awards including Best Overall Chili, People's Choice, Most Creative, and Best Decorated Booth.
Show your support for Let's Get Real, Inc. as a Community Sponsor! Your sponsorship includes recognition on our event sponsor board during the Chili Cook-Off, 2 general admission tickets and social media thank you!
Your sponsorship includes recognition during event and a small logo on our event sponsor board, social media thank you, 4 general admission tickets and one complimentary chili team registration.
Your sponsorship includes recognition during event and a medium logo on our event sponsor board, social media thank you, 6 general admission tickets and one complimentary chili team registration.
Your sponsorship includes event name "presented by...", recognition during event and a large logo on our event sponsor board, social media recognition before and after event, 8 general admission tickets, Banner at enterance, and one complimentary chili team registration.
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