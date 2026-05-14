A spooky Halloween-themed chili cook-off poster advertises an event with a large pot of chili in the foreground and haunted houses and pumpkins in the background.
Let's Get Real, Inc

Hosted by

Let's Get Real, Inc

About this event

LGR Chili Cookoff

106 N Main St

Oberlin, OH 44074, USA

General Admission
$15
Available until Oct 24

Enjoy the full event with access to all activities.

Child Ticket
$5

Enjoy the full event with access to all activities

Chili Team
$75

Your $75 entry includes one team registration to compete for awards including Best Overall Chili, People's Choice, Most Creative, and Best Decorated Booth.

Community Sponsor
$250

Show your support for Let's Get Real, Inc. as a Community Sponsor! Your sponsorship includes recognition on our event sponsor board during the Chili Cook-Off, 2 general admission tickets and social media thank you!

Silver Sponsor
$500

Your sponsorship includes recognition during event and a small logo on our event sponsor board, social media thank you, 4 general admission tickets and one complimentary chili team registration.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

Your sponsorship includes recognition during event and a medium logo on our event sponsor board, social media thank you, 6 general admission tickets and one complimentary chili team registration.

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Your sponsorship includes event name "presented by...", recognition during event and a large logo on our event sponsor board, social media recognition before and after event, 8 general admission tickets, Banner at enterance, and one complimentary chili team registration.

Add a donation for Let's Get Real, Inc

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