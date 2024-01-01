Entry for Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway

So thrilled to announce the Serenely Guided Foundation has teamed up with The Jimmy Fund to offer an exclusive chance to take the field at Fenway Park on Saturday, May 18th. Through our partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, we are raising funds for patients, caregivers and those affected by rare diseases. Help us to give back to those in need through this amazing once in a lifetime opportunity.

*Entry can be individual or for a parent/child (if under 15 yrs.)

*Jimmy Fund Day at Fenway is an all day event (9-5) to take the family and hang out at the field. Scheduled time slot for batting and fielding will be assigned prior to event.

*The winner will be selected the last week of April and contacted via email.

..



