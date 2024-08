Bend & Breathe for Benny!🧘🏽🐾





Join us for an adorable and heartwarming experience at our puppy yoga event!! Purchase a ticket and come bend and stretch alongside our Tiny adorable pups, all while supporting a wonderful cause.❣️





Benny, a sweet pup brought to the shelter with 2 broken legs, needs our help to cover his medical expenses.🐾 Every penny from ticket sales will directly contribute to Benny’s Veterinary care. ❤️