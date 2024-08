JOIN US FOR A PERFORMANCE OF FIONA FLAMINGO

WITH POINTE OF SURRENDER DANCE STUDENTS :

Follow Fiona and her flamingo friends as they go on dazzling dance adventure of empathy & acceptance.









Fiona Flamingo, choreographed by Rachel Bodi, is a children's ballet adaptation of Rachael Urrutia Chu’s best-selling book. This heart warming story is centered in emotional intelligence and acceptance through the universal language of dance!