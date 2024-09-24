Ocean Renaissance Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Ocean Renaissance Foundation Inc

About this event

Add a donation for Ocean Renaissance Foundation Inc

$

Sales closed

Ocean Renaissance 2025 Magic Bracelets!

11700 Coastal Hwy

Ocean City, MD 21842

VIP 3 Day Weekend Passes w\Tempest Ball Access
$40
$40 gets you full VIP access to our magical event and our amazing Tempest Ball on Friday & Saturday! Children 12 and under always free to attend the Daylight Realm! This is an 100% Tax Deductible Donation proceeds of the event further our environmental and historical preservation mission!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!