DWIN "GOTV" Silent Auction - Fundraiser - Part II

DWIN Logo Bag 3 -- Fabric Tote Bag - Brown exterior pocket for phone, keys etc. Interior Pocket too.
DWIN Logo Bag 3 -- Fabric Tote Bag - Brown exterior pocket for phone, keys etc. Interior Pocket too.
DWIN Logo Bag 4 - Fabric Tote Bag-
$30
Starting bid
DWIN Logo Bag 4 -- Fabric Tote Bag - Golden exterior pocket for phone, keys etc. Interior Pocket too.
DWIN Logo Bag 4 -- Fabric Tote Bag - Golden exterior pocket for phone, keys etc. Interior Pocket too.
DWIN Fabric Tote Bag #5
$30
Starting bid
DWIN Logo Bag 5 -- Fabric Tote Bag - Exterior pocket for phone, keys etc. Interior Pocket too.
DWIN Logo Bag 5 -- Fabric Tote Bag - Exterior pocket for phone, keys etc. Interior Pocket too.
Relaxation Gift Basket
$75
Starting bid
Basket items: oversized throw, journal, puzzle books, several types of coffees and cappuccino, travel mug, snacks, etc.
Retail Value: $100
Basket items: oversized throw, journal, puzzle books, several types of coffees and cappuccino, travel mug, snacks, etc.
Retail Value: $100
Text Book & Facilitated Discussion by Author
$100
Starting bid
Understanding America Politics - Text Book Co-Authored by DWIN Member Melissa Hausman. Along with the book, Melissa is donating her time to facilitate group discussion on the historic ups and downs of US politics, especially for those seeking office from marginalized communities-Native American, Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, workers. Scheduled directly with Melissa.
Melissa Haussman has been a Political Scientist since the early 1990s, receiving her PhD from Duke university in 1994. In her teaching and writing, she has focused on comparative and international political institutions and the conditions facilitating or impeding diverse groups’ access to policy outcomes. Melissa has authored, co-authored or co-edited eight books.
Book Retail - $100
Understanding America Politics - Text Book Co-Authored by DWIN Member Melissa Hausman. Along with the book, Melissa is donating her time to facilitate group discussion on the historic ups and downs of US politics, especially for those seeking office from marginalized communities-Native American, Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, workers. Scheduled directly with Melissa.
Melissa Haussman has been a Political Scientist since the early 1990s, receiving her PhD from Duke university in 1994. In her teaching and writing, she has focused on comparative and international political institutions and the conditions facilitating or impeding diverse groups’ access to policy outcomes. Melissa has authored, co-authored or co-edited eight books.
Book Retail - $100
Kiss Under A Barret
$170
Starting bid
Local African American artist and muralist Daniel R. Wynn. The piece is called Kiss Under Red Barret, oil on canvass. It is number 2 of 4 prints produced.
15.5 X 22.5 inches.
Local African American artist and muralist Daniel R. Wynn. The piece is called Kiss Under Red Barret, oil on canvass. It is number 2 of 4 prints produced.
15.5 X 22.5 inches.
Lilly - Acryclic on panle
$120
Starting bid
Local African American artist and muralist Keith Doles. The piece is Lilly's, acrylic on panel from 2005. It is number 10 of 100 prints produced. 12.5 x 14.5
Local African American artist and muralist Keith Doles. The piece is Lilly's, acrylic on panel from 2005. It is number 10 of 100 prints produced. 12.5 x 14.5
Wall Decorations
$5
Starting bid
Pier 1 Savannah Wall Decorations - Easily post your photos, cards or other decorations using decorative clip board.
Pier 1 Savannah Wall Decorations - Easily post your photos, cards or other decorations using decorative clip board.
Pamper Kit from Courtney Adeleye
$75
Starting bid
Pamper yourself kit from Courtney Adeleye, founder of network marketing company, Olbali. 100% plushmere throw with matching footies and a scented candle. Suggested retail is $100. Gift provided by Bridget Scott, proprietor of Olbali Nurse Cares 4 Health & Wellness.
Pamper yourself kit from Courtney Adeleye, founder of network marketing company, Olbali. 100% plushmere throw with matching footies and a scented candle. Suggested retail is $100. Gift provided by Bridget Scott, proprietor of Olbali Nurse Cares 4 Health & Wellness.
Profiles of Black Women Changing Our World
$20
Starting bid
Inspiration: Profiles of Black Women Changing Our World Coffee Table Book
Inspiration: Profiles of Black Women Changing Our World Coffee Table Book
One Hour Golf or Pickleball Lesson
$65
Starting bid
Golf or Pickleball Lesson
Lesson provided by Mary Lyons, LPGA Class A Certified Golf Professional, PPA Certified Professional, with over 25 years experience.
Contact by Dec 31, 2024 to redeem.
Golf or Pickleball Lesson
Lesson provided by Mary Lyons, LPGA Class A Certified Golf Professional, PPA Certified Professional, with over 25 years experience.
Contact by Dec 31, 2024 to redeem.
Hillary "H" Pin (Two of Two)
$5
Starting bid
Collectors item, "H" pin.
Collectors item, "H" pin.
Bella -One Scoop -One Cup
$18
Starting bid
Bella - One Scoop - One Cup Coffee Maker
Bella - One Scoop - One Cup Coffee Maker
Plush Robe
$15
Starting bid
Wayland Ultra Soft Plush Flannel - 44" in length, two pockets and tie belt.
Wayland Ultra Soft Plush Flannel - 44" in length, two pockets and tie belt.
This, That and the Other
$45
Starting bid
Northwest emerging author Sylvia Welch's collection of poems entitled This, That and the Other - As I Age Into Understanding is perfect with a vanilla chai scented candle and a smooth & tasty Cabernet Sauvignon.
Northwest emerging author Sylvia Welch's collection of poems entitled This, That and the Other - As I Age Into Understanding is perfect with a vanilla chai scented candle and a smooth & tasty Cabernet Sauvignon.
Wooden Picture Frame
$3
Starting bid
Gift for grandmother, 4x6 pink and white picture.
Gift for grandmother, 4x6 pink and white picture.
Christmas Decoration
$10
Starting bid
Wooden Christmas decorations. Black and white.
Wooden Christmas decorations. Black and white.
Affirmations on Canvass
$15
Starting bid
Bring warmth to your home with this affirmation on canvas. 14 x 15
Bring warmth to your home with this affirmation on canvas. 14 x 15
Eiffel Tower
$10
Starting bid
Eiffel Tower canvas art. 1ft 8.5 in x 2 ft 4 in
Eiffel Tower canvas art. 1ft 8.5 in x 2 ft 4 in
Presto Popcorn Popper
$18
Starting bid
Presto Electric Hot-Air Popcorn Popper. Pops up to 12 cups in less than 3 minutes.
Presto Electric Hot-Air Popcorn Popper. Pops up to 12 cups in less than 3 minutes.
Rival 17qt Roaster Oven
$75
Starting bid
Never used 17Qt Roaster Oven. Take your cooking to the next level with the Rival RO171 17 Quart White Roaster Oven. This electric oven is perfect for all your slow cooking needs, with a capacity of 17 qt. and a temperature range of 150-450 degrees.
Retail $100
Never used 17Qt Roaster Oven. Take your cooking to the next level with the Rival RO171 17 Quart White Roaster Oven. This electric oven is perfect for all your slow cooking needs, with a capacity of 17 qt. and a temperature range of 150-450 degrees.
Retail $100
Vintage Gift Basket
$35
Starting bid
A wonderful vintage gift basket includes, tea cup and saucer set, fairy solar lights, Audubon calendar and solar fountain.
A wonderful vintage gift basket includes, tea cup and saucer set, fairy solar lights, Audubon calendar and solar fountain.
Peacock Adorned Necklas
$100
Starting bid
Nancy Levine (NLevine Design) is a local jewelry designer. This necklace is a one of a kind beaded gem.
The peacock is adorned with hundreds of beads placed in an intricate pattern throughout this beautiful piece of jewelry. Nancy’s craftsmanship is impeccable and intricate in every way.
Nancy Levine (NLevine Design) is a local jewelry designer. This necklace is a one of a kind beaded gem.
The peacock is adorned with hundreds of beads placed in an intricate pattern throughout this beautiful piece of jewelry. Nancy’s craftsmanship is impeccable and intricate in every way.
Decorative Sculpture
$30
Starting bid
Decorative art sculpture. Wood 6.5 x 3.5
Decorative art sculpture. Wood 6.5 x 3.5
Native American Blanket
$25
Starting bid
Never Used - Native American Blanket, 72 x 46, less than 1 year old, never used - cotton
Never Used - Native American Blanket, 72 x 46, less than 1 year old, never used - cotton
Zuni Bear Carving
$15
Starting bid
Zuni marble fetish carving (bear)1.5 inches hi by 2 in long with turquoise eye.
Zuni marble fetish carving (bear)1.5 inches hi by 2 in long with turquoise eye.
Vintage Glass With Lid
$25
Starting bid
Refrigerator glass, no chips, perfect condition- 6" x 5" x 3" tall
Refrigerator glass, no chips, perfect condition- 6" x 5" x 3" tall
HBCU Homecoming Queen (2)
$20
Starting bid
Brand-new HBCU Homecoming Queen doll- 19" hi x 6" wide
Brand-new HBCU Homecoming Queen doll- 19" hi x 6" wide
Picture and Frame- Signed & Number
$45
Starting bid
16 x 20- High quality mat and frame, not shown.
16 x 20- High quality mat and frame, not shown.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!