DWIN "GOTV" Silent Auction - Fundraiser - Part II

Understanding America Politics - Text Book Co-Authored by DWIN Member Melissa Hausman. Along with the book, Melissa is donating her time to facilitate group discussion on the historic ups and downs of US politics, especially for those seeking office from marginalized communities-Native American, Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, workers. Scheduled directly with Melissa. Melissa Haussman has been a Political Scientist since the early 1990s, receiving her PhD from Duke university in 1994. In her teaching and writing, she has focused on comparative and international political institutions and the conditions facilitating or impeding diverse groups’ access to policy outcomes. Melissa has authored, co-authored or co-edited eight books. Book Retail - $100

Understanding America Politics - Text Book Co-Authored by DWIN Member Melissa Hausman. Along with the book, Melissa is donating her time to facilitate group discussion on the historic ups and downs of US politics, especially for those seeking office from marginalized communities-Native American, Black, Latinx, LGBTQ+, workers. Scheduled directly with Melissa. Melissa Haussman has been a Political Scientist since the early 1990s, receiving her PhD from Duke university in 1994. In her teaching and writing, she has focused on comparative and international political institutions and the conditions facilitating or impeding diverse groups’ access to policy outcomes. Melissa has authored, co-authored or co-edited eight books. Book Retail - $100

More details...