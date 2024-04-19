Ferms' Benefit Beef Luau Plate Lunch

Ferms' is renowned for making some of the most delicious, clean, local favorites using the freshest ingredients and loving dedication to healthy preparation. Ferms' Beef Luau is made with dry land taro (kalo) leaves grown in Waianae on Aunty Joyce's land.

