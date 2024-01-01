Richmond Mountain Trails
Trailside First Aid Clinic

216 Railroad St, Richmond, VT 05477, USA

In partnership with Richmond Rescue and Camel's Hump Backcountry Rescue, we are offering a two-hour trailside first aid clinic.  


When we are out on the trails, it's a challenge for help to reach us quickly. This course intends to give you the practical assessment and intervention skills to assist a friend or fellow trail rider until help (if needed!) arrives. 


While this clinic is open to all we recommend a $10 donation with ticket registration or at the door. 


*This is not a certification course of any type, simply an advisory clinic*




