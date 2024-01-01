Trail Life Troop 0555 (at Faith Christian Academy Of Northeast Florida Inc)
Pancake breakfast by trail life troop 555

Trail Life Troop 555 is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, and we invite you to join us for a morning of delicious food and community support. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a hearty breakfast and help us raise funds for our troop's upcoming adventures and activities.


Tickets:Tickets are priced at $15 for guests 12 and up, and $12 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance from our troop members or at the door on the day of the event.


What's Included:

  • All-you-can-eat pancakes
  • Sides of bacon (2 pieces) or sausage patty (1 piece)  
  • Milk, or water. 1 free glass with refills being $1 for milk and free for water.

Why Support Us:By attending our fundraiser, you'll be supporting Trail Life Troop 555 and helping us provide life-changing experiences for our members. Your contribution will directly benefit our troop's activities, equipment, and leadership development.


Get Involved:

  • Purchase tickets for yourself, your family, and friends
  • Spread the word by sharing this event with your social networks
  • Volunteer to help set up, serve, or clean up at the event

Join Us for a Morning of Fun and Fundraising!Your support at our Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will make a difference in the lives of our Trailmen. We look forward to seeing you there!

