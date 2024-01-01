Pancake breakfast by trail life troop 555

Trail Life Troop 555 is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, and we invite you to join us for a morning of delicious food and community support. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a hearty breakfast and help us raise funds for our troop's upcoming adventures and activities.
Tickets:Tickets are priced at $15 for guests 12 and up, and $12 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance from our troop members or at the door on the day of the event.
What's Included:
- All-you-can-eat pancakes
- Sides of bacon (2 pieces) or sausage patty (1 piece)
- Milk, or water. 1 free glass with refills being $1 for milk and free for water.
Why Support Us:By attending our fundraiser, you'll be supporting Trail Life Troop 555 and helping us provide life-changing experiences for our members. Your contribution will directly benefit our troop's activities, equipment, and leadership development.
Get Involved:
- Purchase tickets for yourself, your family, and friends
- Spread the word by sharing this event with your social networks
- Volunteer to help set up, serve, or clean up at the event
Join Us for a Morning of Fun and Fundraising!Your support at our Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will make a difference in the lives of our Trailmen. We look forward to seeing you there!