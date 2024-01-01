Pancake breakfast by trail life troop 555

Trail Life Troop 555 is hosting a Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser, and we invite you to join us for a morning of delicious food and community support. Bring your family and friends to enjoy a hearty breakfast and help us raise funds for our troop's upcoming adventures and activities.





Date: [Insert Date]

Time: [Insert Time]

Location: [Insert Location]





Tickets:Tickets are priced at $15 for guests 12 and up, and $12 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance from our troop members or at the door on the day of the event.





What's Included:

All-you-can-eat pancakes

Sides of bacon (2 pieces) or sausage patty (1 piece)

Milk, or water. 1 free glass with refills being $1 for milk and free for water.

Why Support Us:By attending our fundraiser, you'll be supporting Trail Life Troop 555 and helping us provide life-changing experiences for our members. Your contribution will directly benefit our troop's activities, equipment, and leadership development.





Get Involved:

Purchase tickets for yourself, your family, and friends

Spread the word by sharing this event with your social networks

Volunteer to help set up, serve, or clean up at the event

Join Us for a Morning of Fun and Fundraising!Your support at our Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser will make a difference in the lives of our Trailmen. We look forward to seeing you there!