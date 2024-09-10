JaBiH

Offered by

JaBiH

About the memberships

JaBiH Membership

Basic Membership - Annual
$60

Valid for one year

At just $5 a month, your membership is less than a cup of coffee and supports community programing! Basic members get a discount on all events hosted by JaBiH Membership valid for 1 year (12 months) after payment.
Honors Membership - Annual
$120

Valid for one year

At $10/month your membership level enables us to be bolder in our programing, and offers you perks as well. All Honors Members get discounts on JaBiH events, merchandise, and access to special gifts at events. Membership valid for 1 year (12 months) after payment.
Premium Membership - Annual
$240

Valid for one year

The $20/mo. your membership level enables us to reach for the proverbial stars with our programing, and offers you many perks as well. All Premium Members get discounts on JaBiH events and merchandise, as well as an annual "thank you gift" and special swag at all JaBiH events. Membership valid for 1 year (12 months) after payment.
Add a donation for JaBiH

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!