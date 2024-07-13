San Francisco Bay Area NOBLE Chapter

3rd Annual Achievers' Luncheon

2 Broadway

Oakland, CA 94607, USA

General Admission
$100
1 seat
Achievers' Table
$1,000
Want to make sure you sit with your friends? Purchase a table (10 seats).
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
• Recognition during the luncheon. • Speaking time during the luncheon. • 10 seats at premier table. • Email announcements to NOBLE members marketing your company. • Literature/Merchandise displayed in the registration/networking room. • Sponsor logo on the local NOBLE website and social media pages. • Full-page ad included on the back of program book. • Youth scholarship ($1000) awarded in your companies name. • Logo on event signage.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognition during the luncheon. • 10 seats at the luncheon. • Literature/Merchandise displayed in the registration/networking room. • Sponsor logo on the local NOBLE website and social media pages. • Full-page ad included in program booklets. • Logo on event signage.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
• Recognition during the luncheon • 10 seats at the luncheon • Literature/Merchandise displayed at the luncheon. • Sponsor logo on the local NOBLE website and social media pages. • Half-page color ad included in program book.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
• Recognition during the event. • 5 seats at the luncheon • Literature/Merchandise displayed at the luncheon. • Sponsor name and website address included in program book. • One quarter page color ad included in program book.

