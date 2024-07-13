3rd Annual Achievers' Luncheon

Want to make sure you sit with your friends? Purchase a table (10 seats).
Platinum Sponsor
$7,500
• Recognition during the luncheon.
• Speaking time during the luncheon.
• 10 seats at premier table.
• Email announcements to NOBLE members marketing your company.
• Literature/Merchandise displayed in the registration/networking room.
• Sponsor logo on the local NOBLE website and social media pages.
• Full-page ad included on the back of program book.
• Youth scholarship ($1000) awarded in your companies name.
• Logo on event signage.
Gold Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognition during the luncheon.
• 10 seats at the luncheon.
• Literature/Merchandise displayed in the registration/networking room.
• Sponsor logo on the local NOBLE website and social media pages.
• Full-page ad included in program booklets.
• Logo on event signage.
Silver Sponsor
$2,500
• Recognition during the luncheon
• 10 seats at the luncheon
• Literature/Merchandise displayed at the luncheon.
• Sponsor logo on the local NOBLE website and social media pages.
• Half-page color ad included in program book.
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
• Recognition during the event.
• 5 seats at the luncheon
• Literature/Merchandise displayed at the luncheon.
• Sponsor name and website address included in program book.
• One quarter page color ad included in program book.
