Dennis White Memorial Scholarship Fund's Silent Auction
Jalen Carter Signed Picture
$50
Starting bid
Jalen Da'Quan Carter, is an American professional football defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.
Milton Williams Signed Picture
$30
Starting bid
Milton Jawaun Williams is an American professional football defensive end formerly for the Philadelphia Eagles and now for the New England Patriots of the National Football League.
Avonte Maddox Signed Picture
$20
Starting bid
Avonte Michael Maddox is an American professional football cornerback formerly for the Philadelphia Eagles and now for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. He played college football for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Philadelphia Zoo Tickets
$50
Starting bid
4 Tickets
