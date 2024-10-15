Be a Sponsor & Spread a Little Sunshine to make a difference today!
Sunshine Sponsor
$2,000
This premier sponsorship level funds The Sunshine Field, a stunning 1-acre sunflower field that will brighten the entire community. Your sponsorship ensures that the field flourishes and spreads joy for all to enjoy.
Recognition: • One dedicated social media post featuring custom messaging for your business • Shared sponsorship of a sunflower garden with your logo displayed on garden signage (up to two businesses per sign) • Tagged in social media updates on the garden’s progress • Featured in event-day social media posts and post-event recaps • Optional: Do you want your team to spread sunshine in the community?Your business can be part of a customized community outreach by spreading kindness whether its delivering sunflowers to elderly homes or to local schools. Your team can also be part of team building volunteering opportunities regarding the Sunshine Field.
Sunflower Sponsor
$1,000
Your donation helps sponsor a sunflower garden in the community, bringing beauty to a local business or public space. Recognition: • Shared sponsorship of a sunflower garden with your logo displayed on garden signage (up to ONE business per sign) • Tagged in social media updates on the garden’s progress.
Bloom Sponsor
$500
Your donation helps sponsor a sunflower garden in the community, bringing beauty to a local business or public space. Recognition: • Shared sponsorship of a sunflower garden with your logo displayed on garden signage (up to four businesses per sign) • Tagged in social media updates on the garden’s progress.
Empowerment Sponsors
$250
Empowerment Sponsors- $250 This level supports The Sunshine Collective’s vision, mission, and purpose. • Tagged in social media updates on the garden’s progress.
